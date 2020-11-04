CLEMENTS
June Loretta
November 29, 1949
October 31, 2020
June Loretta Clements, 70, of Salem, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
She was born on November 29, 1949, to the late Wilbert Lee and Mary Loretta Tynes Weeks, in Roanoke, Va.
June is characterized by those who loved her most, as "5 foot tall and feisty!" She loved to go shopping and at one time you may have found her bowling a game or two in the leagues. She absolutely loved her family and would drop everything to attend to their needs. She will be remembered for her beauty, inside and out, but mostly as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many.
In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her sister, Dollie Lee Barton; and her uncle, Willie L. Tynes.
Family remaining to cherish her memory includes her husband and soulmate of 50 plus years, Vernon David Clements; children, Vicki Deyerle (Charles), Brad Clements, and extended daughter, Angie Mullins; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her best friend, Susan Givens.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m., at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem.
Funeral services to honor June's life, will be conducted on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor John Ferguson officiating.
Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, in Roanoke.
The family wishes to offer a special thank you to the staff of Kindred Home Health, for their genuine love and care when it was most needed.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 4, 2020.