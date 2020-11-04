BennettGene ColemanOctober 21, 1938October 31, 2020Gene Coleman Bennett, 82, of Salem, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020.He was preceded in death by his parents, Earle and Irvin Bennett, and his sister Mae B. Wynn. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judy Bennett; daughter, Shari Duncan and husband, Jeff; sons, Brian Bennett and wife, Ann, Brent Bennett and wife, Diane; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.Services will be held at Lotz Funeral Home, 1330 East Main St. Salem, Va. Viewing will be on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. Memorial service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. with graveside service to follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens on Airport Road, Roanoke."Poppy", your family and friends love you and will miss your smile, your laugh, and encouraging words every day. You are gone from us now, but will be forever in our hearts.