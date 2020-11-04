TRENOR
Elbert Corbett "EC"
November 2, 2020
Elbert Corbett "EC" Trenor of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, at the age of 91.
He was the son of WC and Mina Obenshain Trenor. EC was a long-time member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael Trenor; and his brothers, Bill and Leo Trenor.
EC is survived by his wife of 72 years, Betty Pardue Trenor of Roanoke; son, Danny Trenor (Timothy Smith) of Roanoke; daughter, Kathleen Trenor Hendrick of Alexandria, Kentucky; granddaughter, Michelle Hendrick Wright (Rusty) of Franklin, Tennessee; great-grandson, Landon Harris; and great-granddaughter, Lexi Harris, both of Franklin, Tennessee. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A private interment will be held at Evergreen Burial Park.
The family suggests memorials in EC's honor be made to Good Samaritan Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
