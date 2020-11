AndersonDelores MaeOctober 27, 2020Delores Mae Anderson, 67, of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 2:30 p.m. at Serenity. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Friends may view the remains on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 2 until 5 p.m. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.