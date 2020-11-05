McConnell
Kenneth Monroe
October 30, 2020
Kenneth Monroe McConnell, 82, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020. He was a longtime member of Zion Hill Baptist Church.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Annie McConnell; his parents, Ryland and Mary "Murrell" Broughman McConnell; brother, Everett L. McConnell; nephews, Dale McConnell and Johnny Story.
He is survived by his two brothers, Wayne McConnell of Fincastle and Herman McConnell of Covington; two sisters, Eloise Hodges and Norma Jean Johnson, both of Covington; sisters-in-law, Bernice McConnell of Fincastle and Edna McConnell of Blue Ridge; five nieces and nephews; and numerous great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Lee McIntosh officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Zion Hill Baptist Church and Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery Funds in memory of Kenneth. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, Virginia 24066. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 5, 2020.