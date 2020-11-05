BOOTH
Buford Cadle
December 13, 1934
November 3, 2020
Buford Cadle Booth, 85, of Hardy, Virginia, passed away to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He battled Multiple Sclerosis for over 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Clara Chandler Booth; three brothers, Eddie, Wilson, and John Booth Jr.; and two sisters, Virginia Hollins and Lorene Powers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Betty Lou Booth; and three children, Danny Booth (Rhonda), Ronnie Booth (Robin), and Belinda Bryant (Mike). Also surviving are five grandchildren, Jarrett Booth (Amber), Dana Belcher (Matthew), Dustin Booth (Leah), Bridgit Welch (DJ), and Hannah Bryant; seven great-grandchildren, Gracie, Isaiah, Mazie, and Asher Booth, Evie and Paisley Belcher, and Lexi Booth; one sister, Geneva Dillon; three sisters-in-law, Nellie Booth, Jean McGuire, and Lois McGuire; along with many nieces and nephews.
Buford was born in Hardy, Virginia, on December 13, 1934. He worked many years as a farmer, school bus driver, and at Universal Ball and Rockydale Quarries. Buford enjoyed rabbit hunting and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of White Rock Baptist Church. During his last years he loved Pastor Glen Stinnett visits.
The Booth family would like to thank Dr. Ivey, RN Julie Fowler with Carilion Clinic, Dr. Madhoun, Dr. Agee, RN Helen Wilcox, RN Karen Tosh, Karen Pagans, Jewel LaClair, Volunteer Carol Frac, with Carilion Hospice along with all the others for his care during his illness.
The family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at White Rock Baptist Church.
The family requests those wishing to make memorials to consider White Rock Baptist Church or to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 5, 2020.