DEARING
Norma "Jean" Brown
June 20, 1939
November 2, 2020
Norma "Jean" Brown Dearing, 81, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020.
She was born on June 20, 1939, daughter of the late Esther Mae Vest Brown and Damon David Brown. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Trenor.
Jean was retired from Kroger and Roanoke City Schools – Bus Services where she served as a special needs bus aide. She was a member of Layman Church.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Ann M. Durham (Mike); sons, David W. Dearing (Michelle) and Jeff S. Dearing (Melinda); sister, Shelley Wainwright (Jack); seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her former husband, Versal Dearing.
The family would like to thank Richfield Recovery and Care Center.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Layman Church, 1336 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24012. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Layman Church. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 5, 2020.