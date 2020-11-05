Turner Jr.
Randolph L.
November 2, 2020
Dr. Randolph L. Turner Jr., of Blacksburg, Va., passed away in his home on Monday, November 2, 2020, surrounded by a grateful and loving family.
Dr. Turner was a graduate of Hampton High School (Hampton, Va.), where he was an Eagle Scout and president of his senior class.
After high school, Dr. Turner attended Virginia Tech. He was a member of the Corps of Cadets, and as a co-op student he worked every other quarter at the NASA Langley Research Center. He graduated with a BS in physics.
After graduating from Virginia Tech, Dr. Turner worked at the NASA Langley Research Center, contributing to many projects including Apollo and Voyager.
After NASA, Dr. Turner graduated from the dental and orthodontic schools at the Medical College of Virginia (MCV). He moved to Blacksburg in 1973, and practiced orthodontics from 1973-2019, serving patients in Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Pearisburg, Va.
Dr. Turner was a member of the following professional organizations, College of the Diplomates of the American Board of Orthodontics, Southwest Virginia Dental Society (past president), MCV Orthodontic Foundation for Education, American Association of Orthodontists, Virginia Association of Orthodontists, Southern Association of Orthodontists, American Dental Association, Virginia Dental Association, Delta Sigma Delta Dental Fraternity, and the Roanoke Valley Study Club. Additionally he held certifications from both the National and Virginia Boards of Dental Examiners.
Dr. Turner was a past member of the Blacksburg Rotary Club and a member of Blacksburg United Methodist Church. He was a devoted and loving father, had a life-long passion for sailing, was an avid music enthusiast, and always enjoyed a good laugh with friends and family. Dr. Turner always had his 35-cent change.
He is survived by his wife, Louise Fitzpatrick Turner; three children, Katherine Louise Turner, William Douglas Turner (Carolyn Muhlstein), and Fitzpatrick McGinnis Turner; two grandchildren, Alexander McGinnis Turner and McGinnis Aimee Muhlstein Turner; his brother, Charles Andrew Turner; and brother-in-law, Hamilton Douglas Fitzpatrick Jr.
Due to COVID, the family will conduct a private burial at Sunrise Burial Park, Radford, Va., with the Rev. Jan Nicholson-Angle officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dr. Turner's memory to the New River Valley Community Health Center (chcnrv.org
), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg, Va.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 5, 2020.