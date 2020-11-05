Menu
Hattie Gillenwater King
King

Hattie Gillenwater

November 4, 2020

Hattie Gillenwater King, 81, of Christiansburg, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Cambria Pentecostal Holiness Church, with the Rev. Josh Graham and the Rev. Frankie Graham officiating. Interment will be private at a later time at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral services at the Church.

Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 5, 2020.
