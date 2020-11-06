McClintock
Kristin E. and
Vickie L.
October 23, 2020 and
November 1, 2020
Vickie Lynn Alls McClintock passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Columbia, S.C. Vickie was born on December 22, 1959 in Tampa, Fla.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph McClintock; daughter, Jennifer Robosson and Ralph; grandson, Christian Robosson and granddaughter, Abigail Robosson.
Vickie is the oldest daughter of Ronnie and Becky Alls. Sisters, Joann Compton, Kathy and Chris Watters, Karen and Greg Cook. Nieces, Amanda and Patrick Adams, Lauren and Dustin Potts, Katie Watters and Will Jarrett, Susan Watters and Izzy McPeak. Nephews, Eric and Leslie Compton, Marcus and Lydia Ilardo. Great-niece Lori Ilardo and great-nephew, Juda Ilardo.
Her daughter, Kristin Elizabeth McClintock passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, in Camden, S.C. Kristin was born on May 2, 1982 in Camden, S.C. She is survived by the same loving family above.
A celebration of life for Vickie and Kristin will be held at a drive-in service at Blacksburg Christian Church at 240 Watson Avenue in Blacksburg on Sunday afternoon, November 8, 2020, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity
or church.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 6, 2020.