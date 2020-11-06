COX
Jamie Dean
September 2, 1937
November 4, 2020
Jamie Dean Cox, 83, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
His memory will be cherished by his wife of 57 years, Martha Walker Cox; sons, Jamie Dean Cox II and his wife, Aimee T. Cox, and Charles Christopher Cox; grandchildren, Brittany Nicole Cox and Courtney Lynn Cox; niece, Kimberly Vann Gray and her husband, Jerry Gray and their family; and nephew, Barry Vann and his wife, Kathy and their family.
Jamie was born in Independence, Virginia, the son of the late Nannie and Josh Cox. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Nancy (Carol) Vann.
Jamie was actively involved with the Kazim Shriners of Roanoke.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in his honor to the Kazim Shriners Transportation Fund, 628 Campbell Ave., SW, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 6, 2020.