Kearney Jr.Thomas ClaudeNovember 5, 2020Thomas Claude Kearney Jr., age 84, of Boones Mill, died on Thursday, November 5, 2020.He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Kearney Sr. and Ruby Kearney; wife, Barbara Kearney; son, Raymond Lee Kearney; and brother, Bud Kearney.He is survived by his grandson, Stephen Gutowski; granddaughter, Taylor Meeks; daughter, Avis Lynn Lucas; and son, John Kearney.Mr. Kearney was a United States Air Force veteran, and retired from Benjamin Moore Paints. He was an avid golfer and outdoorsman.Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, with Chaplain Rick Poland officiating. Interment will take place in Flagler Memorial Park, Miami, Fla. at a later date. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.