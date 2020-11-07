Fisher
Bill
August 16, 1942
October 26, 2020
Bill Fisher, 78, of Narrows, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. He was born August 16, 1942 in Giles County. He was the son of the late Albert and Ruth (Cruise) Fisher.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling. He was well known by many in Giles county. He was a regular at Hardees and Family and Friends, which they enjoyed seeing him every day and greeting him with his favorite meals. He was a long-time employee of Bostic's Store and Red Flame Oil Company in Ripplemead.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert (Bob) Fisher; stepdaughters Angela (Martin) Roop, Janet (Rere) Martin, and Stepson Andrew Martin.
Left to cherish his memory, his wife, Hazel M. Fisher; great-grandson, William L. Roop whom he had a special bond with; his son, Rick Fisher and daughter, Susan Fisher; his stepdaughter, Lisa (Martin) Emily and stepson, Larry W. Martin; his brothers, Phillip (Shady) Fisher, Terry Fisher and sister, Brenda Day; his seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Also special friends Amy Chambers and Kevin Wolfe.
There will be a private celebration of life held with the family at a later date. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com
. Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke will be serving the Fisher family.
