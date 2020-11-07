Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Peggy Page Shockley
1938 - 2020
BORN
September 22, 1938
DIED
November 4, 2020
Shockley

Peggy Page

September 22, 1938

November 4, 2020

Peggy Page Shockley, 82, of Bear Springs Community of Giles County, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was born on September 22, 1938 at Berton, Va., the daughter of the late George M. and Thelma Hopkins Page.

She worked for Poly-Scientific for over 20 years. She loved to push mow her yard and loved taking care of animals.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband and children's father, James W. Stafford; her second husband, JB Shockley; her brothers, Marshall Page and "Buck Eye" Page; and her sister, Frances Hopkins.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons and daughter-in-law, Steve Stafford and Brian and Lori Stafford; her daughter, Cynthia Y. Stafford and Steve Chandler; her grandchildren, Scotty and Samantha Stafford, Jason and Megan Stafford, Kaila and Josh Williams, Dani and Thomas Lee, Deanna Stafford; her great-grandchildren, Adyson Stafford, Tyler Stafford, Alexis Stafford, Joseph Stafford, Pippa Williams, Jack Lee and one on the way, "Allie" Stafford; sister, Margaret Sumpter; brother-in-law, Mack Stafford; sisters-in-law, Mary Anna Page and Janie Stafford; and several nieces, nephews and special friends, too many to list.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate, with the Rev. Kim Mustard officiating. Burial will follow in the Hamblin Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m.

This family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate
Nov
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate
Funeral services provided by:
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - Pearisburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Peggy grew up in same community as I did. She graduated with my brother, Herbert Stafford. Margaret and I were closer in age. Peggy was such a sweet, quiet lady that was loved by everyone who knew her. I am so very sorry for your loss. What a legacy she has left for her family.
Joyce Stafford/lLyon
Friend
November 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I remember Peggy as a very kind lady who was always smiling and I’m sure she is smiling in heaven now. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Terri Waldron
November 6, 2020
Thinking of all the family at this sad time. We all have many wonderful memories of Peggy and that is what we have to hang on to. She had a quiet kind nature about her. I know that she is in heaven rejoicing with family that had gone before her.
Mary Anna Page
Family
November 5, 2020