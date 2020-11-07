Shockley
Peggy Page
September 22, 1938
November 4, 2020
Peggy Page Shockley, 82, of Bear Springs Community of Giles County, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was born on September 22, 1938 at Berton, Va., the daughter of the late George M. and Thelma Hopkins Page.
She worked for Poly-Scientific for over 20 years. She loved to push mow her yard and loved taking care of animals.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband and children's father, James W. Stafford; her second husband, JB Shockley; her brothers, Marshall Page and "Buck Eye" Page; and her sister, Frances Hopkins.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons and daughter-in-law, Steve Stafford and Brian and Lori Stafford; her daughter, Cynthia Y. Stafford and Steve Chandler; her grandchildren, Scotty and Samantha Stafford, Jason and Megan Stafford, Kaila and Josh Williams, Dani and Thomas Lee, Deanna Stafford; her great-grandchildren, Adyson Stafford, Tyler Stafford, Alexis Stafford, Joseph Stafford, Pippa Williams, Jack Lee and one on the way, "Allie" Stafford; sister, Margaret Sumpter; brother-in-law, Mack Stafford; sisters-in-law, Mary Anna Page and Janie Stafford; and several nieces, nephews and special friends, too many to list.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate, with the Rev. Kim Mustard officiating. Burial will follow in the Hamblin Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m.
This family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com
, (540) 921-2985.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 7, 2020.