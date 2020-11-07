Largen
Lloyd Glenn
April 25, 1928
November 5, 2020
Lloyd Glenn Largen, 92, of Meadows of Dan, Virginia, passed away at his home on Thursday, November 5, 2020, surrounded by family. Glenn was born on April 25, 1928, to the late Walter and Mary Largen.
During World War II, Glenn enlisted in the united States Navy. After his military service, he worked as a timber cutter, a carpenter and as a mechanic for Lionel Stanley in Meadows of Dan. He married the love of his life, Martha Ethelean McAlexander, in 1951, and together they started a small dairy farm and raised three sons. Glen and Ethelean enjoyed 64 years together until her death in 2015. In 1960, Glenn started a career as a truck driver for Blue Ridge Transfer, retiring after 35 years. His weekends were spent working at home on the farm. Sundays were always highlighted by attendance at Parkway Church of the Brethren services.
In addition to his wife, Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; and by his siblings, Grady Clinton Largen, Marvin Largen and Reva Largen Goad.
Glenn is survived by his sons, Harvey (Therese Haugh) of Roanoke, Va., Lewis (Nancy) and Carlton (Barbara) of Meadows of Dan, Va.; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Herman Largen of Pulaski, Va.
A graveside burial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Meadows of Dan Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family would like to give special thanks to all Glenn's caregivers for their compassionate service in caring for Glenn for the last several years.
Donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 E. Church St., Suite 13, Martinsville, VA 24112 or to the Meadows of Dan Volunteer Fire Department, Jeb Stuart Highway, Meadows of Dan, VA 24120.
Moody Funeral Home in Stuart has been entrusted with the arrangements and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 7, 2020.