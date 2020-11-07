ST. CLAIR
Barbara C.
November 4, 2020
Barbara C. St. Clair, 85, of Blue Ridge, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
Born and raised in Roanoke, Barbara had a passion for children and was a mainstay in the daycare at Roanoke Memorial Hospital before moving on to other jobs at the hospital. Her smiling face and loving spirit were a pillar of hope and positivity for hundreds of children, hospital employees and patients throughout her years there. Barbara was fiercely independent with an unmatched work ethic. She loved her garden and her flowers and spent many hours making quilts for family and friends. Barbara loved being a grandma above all else.
Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband, Sherman St.Clair; parents, Ida and Charlie Craft; brother, Herbert Craft; sisters, Hilda Markham (Melvin) and Virginia Martin (Dickie); sisters-in-law, Dorothy Leonard, Frances Williamson (Layman), and Janie St. Clair; and brothers-in-law, Judson Bowles, Alvin St. Clair, Clarence St. Clair (Emily), and Walter St. Clair (Willie).
Survivors include her children, Cindy Burke (Robert) and Bobby St. Clair (Laura); four grandchildren whom she loved and spoiled, Timothy Burke (Bethany), Elizabeth Burke, Ashlyn St. Clair, and Bradley St. Clair; two sisters, Virginia Bowles and Effie Mayhew (C. Ray); one sister-in-law, Ruth Craft; four brothers-in-law, James St. Clair, Waverly Dute St. Clair (Shirley), Ronnie St. Clair (Donna), and Robert Leonard; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 7, 2020.