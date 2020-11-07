Caldwell
Margaret Ann Givens
September 22, 1928
November 5, 2020
Margaret Ann "Peggy" Givens Caldwell, 92 of Narrows, Va. passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Mrs. Caldwell was born on September 22, 1928 in Majestic, Ky. and was a daughter of the late Rex Wiley Givens and Anna Mae Brown Givens.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Caldwell; one sister, Marjorie G. Cooper and her husband, George Nathaniel Cooper I; and her son-in-law, J.B. Buckland.
Peggy and her sister and parents lived in the coal fields of Kentucky for a period of time. The family moved to Richlands where her father passed away suddenly when Peggy was a young child. Peggy, Margie and their mother moved back to her mother's family home in Sylvatus in Carroll County, where the two sisters grew up under the guidance of their mother's parents, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. Her cousins were like brothers and sisters to her, and these were some of the most memorable years of Peggy's life.
Peggy was a cafeteria employee for Narrows High School, retiring with over 20 years of service. She was a longtime active member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Narrows. She was a member of the George Pearis Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also a 60 yr+ member of the Order of Eastern Star. She began in the Lakeland Chapter in Narrows and enjoyed many years of fellowship, traveling to Grand Chapter of Virginia each year and eventually rising through the Star Points to serve as Worthy Grand Matron for the State of Virginia.
She and George traveled extensively in their retirement with O.E.S. where she served in honorary offices in many states and making many friends and acquaintances across the United States. When it became more difficult to travel, she spent many hours rocking on her front porch, waving to her friends and neighbors in Narrows.
She is survived by one daughter, Barbara Jo Caldwell Buckland of Rich Creek; one son, George W. Caldwell and wife, Brenda of Narrows; four grandchildren, Ann Borchelt and husband, Bret of Winston-Salem, N.C., Carrie Walls and husband, Jason of Blue Ridge, Jason Buckland and wife, Emily of Narrows, Greg Caldwell and wife, Desiree of Narrows; and nine great-grandchildren, Caroline, Julia and Ben Borchelt, Abby and Maci Walls, Jack, Wyatt and Maggie Buckland, and Ellie Caldwell.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Narrows with the Rev Jim McDaniel and the Rev Dennis Martin officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the First Christian Church in Narrows. We will be observing COVID -19 precautions, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. The family is being served by Givens – Riffe Funeral Service in Narrows, (540) 726-2442, and online at riffefuneralservice.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 7, 2020.