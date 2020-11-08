CARTER
Betty Jo Collins
November 4, 2020
Betty Jo Collins Carter, 87, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
She was the daughter of David Dewey and Annie H. Collins. Betty Jo was a member and Deacon at Heights Community Church. She was a graduate of Lewis Gale Hospital School of Nursing and her career was as a nursing instructor at Lewis Gale and Community Hospital Schools of Nursing.
Betty Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Roger David Carter; siblings, Charles Crockett Collins, Dewey Francis Collins, Margaret Loraine Counts, Elva Nadine Stein, Johnny Frank Collins, and Bonnie Sue Nichols; stepmother, Dessie Lena Webb Collins; and special cousin, Lu Thacker.
Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Evergreen Burial Park with the Rev. Nelson Harris officiating.
The family requests memorials be made to Heights Community Church, 2014 Memorial Avenue, SW, Roanoke, VA 24015. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 8, 2020.