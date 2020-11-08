Stinnett Jr.
Ashton Edgar
October 24, 1930
November 2, 2020
Ashton Edgar Stinnett Jr., known as "Cotton", age 90, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, at his home in Buchanan, Virginia. Born on October 24, 1930, in Buchanan, Virginia, he was the son of late Ashton E. Stinnett Sr. and Irene (Flippo) Stinnett. Ashton was preceded in death by his daughter, Ann Stinnett Griffin; his sister, Nell Fountain; his brother-in-law, Virgil Fountain; his niece, Sue Ann Watts; and his former wife, Shirley Blackburn Stinnett.
Ashton "Cotton" served in the United States Army during the Korean War in Alaska. He served as a volunteer in both the Buchanan Volunteer Fire Dept and the Rich Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. Ashton, also, served on the Rich Creek Town Council. He was an avid outdoorsman and a founding member of the Purgatory Wings. Cotton loved his time making pizza at the Knight Spot, seeing all his friends. He was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous and sober for 43 years. He was an inspiration and helped many overcome their addiction. For most of his life he was a self-employed contractor, a man of many talents. He loved playing golf, actively into his late 80's.
Ashton "Cotton" is survived by his companion, Sandra Batts; daughters, Jenny (Don) Mayes and Julie (Michael) Gore; son-in-law, Thomas Griffin; grandchildren, Alicia (Michael) Shifflett, Donald Mayes III, Christopher (Jamie) Gore, Tyler (Keyndal) Gore, and Turner Griffin; sister, Marian (John) Hammit; nieces, Irene Hammond, Charlotte (John) Oliver, and Sally (Butch) Godsey; and his former wife, Peggy Martin Bray.
Thanks to Veterans Hospital for their care prior to Hospice. Special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their excellent care and especially to Stephanie Ham and Marcie Harless. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and concern shown.
Cotton will be inurned in Fairview Cemetery, Buchanan. His family will be having a private memorial service at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
