Gordge
Eunice Jensen
November 5, 1923
October 31, 2020
Eunice Jensen "Buz" Gordge, of Roanoke, 96, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Buz was born at home on their family farm near the town of Adams, Nebraska, November 5, 1923. She worked in a defense plant during World War II and later earned a BSN from the University of Tennessee where she met and married the love of her life, William Noel Gordge, on August 6, 1954. Buz and Bill shared 66 years of wedded bliss, terminated only by her death.
Buz was preceded in death by her parents, five siblings, and her beloved son-in-law. She is survived by her husband, Bill, their five children, and seven grandchildren.
Buz was a beacon of inspiration. Her compassion and generosity were legendary as was her selfless dedication to others. Throughout her busy life she always remained a wonderful and caring wife, mother, and grandmother – she will be sorely missed.
For health and safety during the COVID pandemic, a private celebration of life is planned and the family sincerely regrets its reluctance to include Buz's many dear friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bethany Hall, a residential resource in Roanoke for women in need, at https://archservices.org/eunice-gordge/
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.oakeys.com
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 8, 2020.