Layne
Mason Allen
November 29, 1958
November 4, 2020
Mason Allen Layne, 61, of Rocky Mount, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in Lewis Gale Medical Center, Salem.
Mason was born November 29, 1958, in Clifton Forge, Virginia and graduated from Clifton Forge High School in 1977. He received his Bachelors Degree from Radford University in 1982 and his Masters Degree in Health Care Administration from Mercer University in 1996. Mason has been employed as a Nursing Home Administrator for the past 25 years. He loved working with the elderly and was an advocate for seniors.
Mason was preceded in death by his parents, William "Whiskers" and Mary Montgomery Layne.
He is survived by the love and joy of his life, his son, Jacob William Layne of Rocky Mount. He is also survived by his sisters, Susan Layne of Rocky Mount, and Paula (Donald) Carey of Oklahoma City; his niece, Melanie Carey of Oklahoma City; his nephew, Dale (Jamie) Carey of Oklahoma City; his ex-wife/special friend, Angie Layne of Rocky Mount; and his yellow lab, Lulu (aka Marley).
Mason loved life and spending time with his son – coaching his son's sports teams, going on beach trips and fishing trips with his son, and every part of being a full time dad. He and Jacob were both avid sports fans – and huge Virginia Tech fans (Go Hokies!). Of great pride to him were the years that he coached Jacob's basketball team (the Rocky Mount Tar Heels) – the last four years of which they were undefeated. Jacob's current baseball team (the Salem Blaze) was their most recent focus.
His wit and outgoing personality will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. We will miss and remember him every day.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge. Interment will follow in Alleghany Memorial Park, Low Moor. Pallbearers will be Tyler Broughman, Brian Broughman, Kippy Broughman, Jack Simpson, Donnie Simpson, Bobby Simpson, and Joe Simpson. The family will receive friends on Tuesday afternoon from 12 p.m. until the time of service at Nicely Funeral Home.
The family suggests memorial tributes take the form of contributions to SWVA Youth Baseball Association, 176 Forrest Drive, Salem, VA 24163.
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 8, 2020.