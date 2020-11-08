Cox



Phyllis "Inky" Deaton



March 14, 1932



October 21, 2020



Phyllis "Inky" Deaton Cox, 88, of Salem, Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Raymond "Poopa" and her son-in-law, Mark Maddox.



She is survived by her daughters, Terri Glaze (Bruce) of Maize, Kansas, Robin Maddox of Salem, Lori Denson (Leon) of Salem, and Lisa Kendrick (Scott) of Roanoke; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.



A private graveside memorial service was held at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va.



Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 8, 2020.