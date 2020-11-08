Menu
Jerry Lee Anderson
1974 - 2020
BORN
1974
DIED
2020
Anderson

Jerry Lee

May 16, 1974

November 4, 2020

Jerry Lee Anderson, born on May 16, 1974, went home to be with his Nana Amberson on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

He is survived by his mother, Marlene (Marty) Anderson; his favorite aunt, Marilyn and her husband, David Lakins; his favorite uncle, Warren and his wife, Kelly Amberson; and several cousins, great-cousins, best friends to the end, Josh, Epp, Breedlove, Mike and Billy. A special thanks to Doug for being a great neighbor.

Memorial service will be in the spring at the "Man Cave." Online condolences can be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
