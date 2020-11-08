DRIVER
Anna Jeanne May
September 15, 1932 - November 5, 2020
Anna Jeanne May Driver, 88, of Blue Ridge, Virginia, left this earthly realm peacefully, at home, on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
She was predeceased by her parents, Martha Fitzsimmons May and Melvin May; a younger brother, Harold May; her in-laws, the Rev. F. Wise and Edna Driver; her loving husband of 54 years, the Rev. Frederick Anthony Driver; and sister-in-law, Mary Driver Cook.
Anna is survived by her beloved sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Glenn Suter; her four devoted children and their spouses, David and Hester Driver, Annette and Rudy Taylor, Donovan and Sheri Driver, and Lanae and Bob Gillespie; endearing grandchildren and spouses, Jeremy and Britnee Taylor, Nathan and Natasha Taylor, Emily and Greg Myers, Kristen and Ryan Dunagan, and Brett and Courtney Driver; and delightful great-grandchildren, Vivian Taylor, Owen Dunagan, Madison May Myers, and Anna Kate Driver. She also has three dear nephews, Ron, Tim, and Darrell Cook.
She was a faithful Christian and loving pastor's spouse, mother, sister, and later in life, a pediatric nurse. Anna and Fred served Churches of the Brethren including Dunnings Creek and Spring Run in Pennsylvania, and Middle River, Peters Creek, and Germantown Brick in Virginia. She exemplified love and nonjudgmental acceptance of family, church, and people around the world. Hobbies included flower and vegetable gardening, bird watching, and enjoying God's beautiful world.
Special thanks go to Pastor Starkey, Dr. Nottingham, Dr. Mallidi, Allison Briley, and others of Blue Ridge Cancer Center, and the nurses and staff of Gentle Shepherd Hospice.
Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private memorial and graveside service officiated by the Rev. Patrick Starkey.
Memorial gifts may be made to Cloverdale Church of the Brethren, Feeding America, or to the Rescue Mission. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 8, 2020.