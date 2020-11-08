LigonTempie Elizabeth Clark JeffriesJune 6, 1921November 4, 2020Tempie Elizabeth Clark Jeffries Ligon, of Salem, was born in Roanoke County on June 6, 1921. She passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.For 99 years, our Mama walked on this earth. I repeat, 99 years. Just think about the changes she saw in her lifetime. Tempie Elizabeth wore many hats during her lifetime. She was first and foremost a caregiver. She cared for family, neighbors, friends, those needing a temporary home, and of course Bella, her dog. She also was a friend, wife, Mama, grandma, great neighbor, yummy cook, and gardener, especially a starter of German Giant tomato plants. Her longest friendship was with Betty Richardson, 75 plus years.Tempie had an extensive number of sayings that she loved to use. Some sayings were wise, some vulgar, and some just ridiculously funny. She did enjoy a good laugh. For years she was an avid reader, a good way to explore the world from home. 99 years may seem too short to those she has left behind, however, she lived a full and blessed life. She will be missed.She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles G. Clark and Virginia A. L. Patsel Clark; her husband, William P. Ligon Sr.; her sons, Russell M. Jeffries and William P. Ligon Jr.; her daughter, Jacqueline Simpson; her granddaughter, Patricia A. Cantrell; her grandsons, Ronald L. Ligon and Russell M. Jeffries Jr.; and all her brothers and sisters.Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Alice A. Correll and Tina M. Ligon (Gary); her grandchildren, raised as her own, Elizabeth A. Greenway (Tim) and Donald L. Ligon; her grandchildren, Colleen Correll, Paul Correll (Linda), Hannah Walters (Cameron), Eli Walters, Phyllis Spangler (Mark), Samuel Fuller Jr. (Wanda), Cindy Bolick, Barbara Canady, and Ray Simpson; her great-grandchildren, Alexandria Matheney, Claire Correll, Daniel Correll, Fiona Burt, Scarlett Burt, Jacob Ligon, Jeremy Ligon, Tina Owens, Samuel Fuller III, Kayla Adams, Sabrina Fuller, Nathan Roach, Heather Bolick, Melissa Baker, Tabatha Bolick, Travis Bolick, Michael Bolick, and Dustin Bolick; 21 great-great-grandchildren; and two great-great-great-grandchildren; Tempie's best and forever friend, Betty Richardson; her "adopted" grandson, Timothy Shaffer; her constant companion, Bella; and many, many more relatives and friends.We will not be having any services at this time but are planning a huge celebration of her life on her 100th birthday. More information on that as time gets closer.And now, Mama is dancing, with her red shoes on.