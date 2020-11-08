RICHARDS
James R.
November 5, 2020
James R. "Mr. R" Richards, 91, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Carrie Richards; brother, Marvin Richards; brothers-in-law, Bobby and Billy Moses, and Don Huxhold; son-in-law, Gary Shealor; nephew, Roger Huxhold; and granddaughter, Tracy Howell Lawrence.
James served his country in the United States Army. James was a salesman for Chevrolet for 10 years and was also self-employed for many years. James enjoyed traveling, singing, sports, collecting antiques, spending time with family, and attending church at First Wesleyan.
Surviving to cherish his memory is his dear wife of 71 years, Eloise Richards; daughter, Kathy Shealor; sons, Steven Richards and Charles Howell (Cathy); grandchildren, Cynthia Wickline, Melissa Morris, David and Brett Howell, Stacy Orange (Don), and Johnny Lawrence; sister, Sandra Baker; sister-in-law, Shirley Huxhold and Terry; great-grandchildren, David Lee, Tyler, Alexis, Cameron, Taylor, Lindsey, Kendell, Chandler, Brooklyn, Sydney, Paisley, Connor, Matthew, Cole, Julian, Hunter, Faith and Katrina; as well as many special friends; and Pastor Herb Schaffer.
We would like to offer special thanks to Salem Health and Rehab for their care and compassion.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at First Wesleyan Church. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service time of 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 8, 2020.