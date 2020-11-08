Shotts
Josie
November 22, 1933
November 4, 2020
Mary Josephine Davis Shotts passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the age of 86.
Born November 22, 1933 in Graham, N.C., the second daughter of Roy and Vivian Johnson Davis, Josie received her Medical Technician associates degree from Lees-McCrae college, in Banner Elk, N.C. She married James Lloyd Shotts on November 15, 1958 and the couple moved to Blacksburg, Va. in 1965, where they set up home in a barn they remodeled in the Catawba valley outside of Blacksburg, raised their four children and fostered one more. Josie filled her life with her children, grandchildren and service to her community, volunteering her time and energy to PTAs, bloodmobiles, the YMCA Thrift store and the SHARE food program to name a few. She was active politically in the local Democratic Party and the League of Women Voters. Josie loved to garden – particularly her purple iris flowers - was an avid reader and wrote short-stories as a hobby, actively participating in the Warm Hearth writer's group. Josie and Jim are life-long members of the Friends Meeting in Blacksburg and they moved to Blacksburg's Warm Hearth Village in 2008. Josie was battling kidney cancer and was in hospice when she passed due to complications of COVID19.
Josie is survived by her husband and life-partner of 62 years, James Lloyd Shotts; their four children, Susan Marie Shotts, Richmond, Va., David James Shotts, Brooklyn, N.Y., Phillip Andrew Shotts, Pearland, Texas, and Stephen Marc Shotts, Oakland, Calif.; along with eight grandchildren, Linda Olinger, Pulaski, Va., who Josie and Jim fostered during her adolescent years; and her sister, Sara Kate Lovingood, Chapin, S.C.
Josie is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Junius Ayers Davis, Chapel Hill, N.C.
At this time, due to COVID19 concerns, no ceremony is planned in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the Blacksburg Friends Meeting or the American Cancer Society
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 8, 2020.