Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Josie Shotts
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Shotts

Josie

November 22, 1933

November 4, 2020

Mary Josephine Davis Shotts passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the age of 86.

Born November 22, 1933 in Graham, N.C., the second daughter of Roy and Vivian Johnson Davis, Josie received her Medical Technician associates degree from Lees-McCrae college, in Banner Elk, N.C. She married James Lloyd Shotts on November 15, 1958 and the couple moved to Blacksburg, Va. in 1965, where they set up home in a barn they remodeled in the Catawba valley outside of Blacksburg, raised their four children and fostered one more. Josie filled her life with her children, grandchildren and service to her community, volunteering her time and energy to PTAs, bloodmobiles, the YMCA Thrift store and the SHARE food program to name a few. She was active politically in the local Democratic Party and the League of Women Voters. Josie loved to garden – particularly her purple iris flowers - was an avid reader and wrote short-stories as a hobby, actively participating in the Warm Hearth writer's group. Josie and Jim are life-long members of the Friends Meeting in Blacksburg and they moved to Blacksburg's Warm Hearth Village in 2008. Josie was battling kidney cancer and was in hospice when she passed due to complications of COVID19.

Josie is survived by her husband and life-partner of 62 years, James Lloyd Shotts; their four children, Susan Marie Shotts, Richmond, Va., David James Shotts, Brooklyn, N.Y., Phillip Andrew Shotts, Pearland, Texas, and Stephen Marc Shotts, Oakland, Calif.; along with eight grandchildren, Linda Olinger, Pulaski, Va., who Josie and Jim fostered during her adolescent years; and her sister, Sara Kate Lovingood, Chapin, S.C.

Josie is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Junius Ayers Davis, Chapel Hill, N.C.

At this time, due to COVID19 concerns, no ceremony is planned in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the Blacksburg Friends Meeting or the American Cancer Society.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
November 8, 2020