Reece
C.L.
August 8, 1941
November 5, 2020
C.L. Reece, 79, of Peterstown, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Giles Community Hospital.
Born August 8, 1941 in Cashmere, W.Va., he was a son of the late Wiley L. and Delphia Graybeal Reece Sr. C.L., as he was known by all, worked for McKenzie Lumber and Reece's Building Supply. He was a lifetime member of the Old German Baptist Church in Lindside. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, James "Burl" Reece and son-in-law, Ronald Munsey.
Survivors included his wife of 55 years, Roberta Reece of the home; one son, Philip (Tanya) Reece; one daughter, Becky Munsey all of Peterstown, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Claire (Juan Diego) Quintero of Philadelphia, Pa., Remington Reece, Kenneth Munsey, Kendra Munsey all of Peterstown,W.Va.; two brothers, Richard (Wanda) Reece and Wiley (Carol) Reece Jr. all of Peterstown; three sisters, Betty Burwell and Beulah Long of Lindside, W.Va., Bonnie Lilly of Ballard, W.Va.; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Karnes Cemetery with Elders Richard Reece, Dan Sowers, Sean Sowers and Dan Long officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.wicklinefuneralhome.com
.
Services entrusted to Wickline Funeral Home of Lindside, W.Va.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 8, 2020.