HAYDEN
Lois Virginia
February 17, 1927
November 5, 2020
Lois Virginia Hayden, of Vinton, Virginia, was born on February 17, 1927, to G.C. Hayden and Irene Fitzgerald Hayden, and went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, November 5, 2020, surrounded by her daughters.
Left to cherish her memory are her five daughters, whom she adored, Phyllis Preston (Gene), Betty Powell, Janet Hirunrusme (Yoon), Teri Atkins (Ric) and Edie Saunders. Ten grandchildren, Cherie Paul, Richard White Jr., Christie White, Erin Powell, William Powell Jr., Jencey Keeton (Cole), Daniel Hirunrusme, Tyler Atkins (Abby), Cameron Atkins, and Heather Saunders, are left to treasure time spent with their "Nanny." Six great-grandchildren, who loved her dearly, include Brandon Arthur, Jason White, Thomas Widener, Lauren Arthur, Alex White, and Sayer Brumfield. Her sister, Edith Harmon, was Lois's lifelong bud, partner in crime, and traveling companion, who is left to cherish her memory. Her nephews, Gary Harmon (Kay), Michael Harmon, and Russell Harmon were also an important part of her extended family. The love in Mom's heart included many other people she considered family including Nicky Fannin, Shirley and Kenny Price, and Jo and Ann Davis.
Lois was preceded in death by many friends and family, including her former spouse, Loyd Tingler, with whom she had five daughters.
Lois grew up in Salem, Virginia, attended and graduated from Andrew Lewis High and Lewis Gale Hospital School of Nursing. Her career began when she was accepted as a nurse cadet into the United States Cadet Nurses Corps during World War II. She devoted over 60 years as a registered nurse to patients at Lewis Gale Hospital, McVitty House and The Veterans Administration Center. Lois retired from Friendship Manor at 72 years of age. She loved her patients and they loved her.
Lois loved to swim and spent many hours in the pool and the waters of Smith Mountain Lake. She loved to crochet gifts for her many friends and family members, especially afghans. And of course, we will all miss her homemade jellies and jams at Christmas. Her faith was the strength she drew on throughout many challenges in her life, and she was a proud and loyal member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church in Vinton. She always had a kind word for others in need and never met a stranger.
Visitation will be held from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A Memorial Service, led by Pastor Jason Gault from Mineral Springs Baptist Church, will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Carilion's Hospice Program
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 8, 2020.