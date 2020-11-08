Watts
George Douglas
August 23, 1942-November 5, 2020
George Douglas Watts, 78, of Salem, entered his heavenly hunting grounds on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
It is difficult to find words that would truly define George. A kind and compassionate hearted man, he lived his life to the fullest each day. A dedicated civil servant, he retired from the Virginia State Police Department after twenty-seven years, then went on to continue to serve his community as a Deputy with the Botetourt County Sheriff Department from which he retired after ten years of service. Law Enforcement was indeed a large part of his life, however, if he were not in uniform chances are you would find him hunting, or stripper fishing. You never knew what he was going to do, he would often leave you in suspense wondering what he would pull off next. Up until a month prior to falling ill, at the age of 78, you would still find him keeping up with or outdoing the young guys of his hunting party. One thing that some did not know about George was that he had a sincere love for children, especially his grandkids. He has left behind a legacy for his family to carry on, one of strong morals, determination, faith, and compassion for all people. An inspiration to many, he will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Nora Watts; departed spouse, Geraldine Watts; as well as a sister, Rebecca Smiley.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 22 years, Suzanne Watts; son, Paul Watts (Jessica); daughters, Julie Saunders (Brian), and Linda Thompson (Johnny); stepchildren, Jodi Bower, and John Bower; brother, Jack Watts; fourteen grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren; as well as numerous other family members and dear friends.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 9, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the chapel of John M. Oakey Son Funeral Home, Salem, Va. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Sherwood Memorial Park, with law enforcement honors being rendered by the Virginia State Police. Pastor Mike Honaker will be officiating.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 8, 2020.