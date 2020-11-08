McCulloughGene R.June 1, 1930November 4, 2020Gene R. McCullough, of Hardy, Va., passed away at home at the age of 90 on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was born in St. Louis on June 1, 1930, a son of the late Paul Randle McCullough and Marie Lasater McCullough. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his best friend and love if his life, his wife of 64 years, Sandra J. McCullough; son, Michael D. McCullough; and grandson, Jason R. Perala.Dad accomplished many things in his life, beginning in his high school years he was a gymnast, competing on the parallel bars and rings. He then served his country proudly in the United States Army. Dad was transferred and moved his family from St. Louis, Mo. to begin their new life in Roanoke, Va. He retired as a traffic manager and worked in the offices at Norfolk & Southern. His railroad career began with the Wabash Railroad, then Norfolk & Western. He retired after 37 years of service with the railroad.But best of all, he was just a fabulous father who was always there for you and made time for his family.After retirement, mom and dad moved to Smith Mountain Lake in Huddleston. They became parishioners of Resurrection Catholic Church in Moneta, Va. and were amongst others were one of the first parishioners of this church. Dad was a member of Resurrection's Tuesday's men's group and successfully organized Joyous Junque, a major fundraiser for Resurrection for many years. His warm heart, gentle smile and comical wit will be greatly missed.He is survived by his children, Mark McCullough (Marsha) of Durango, Colo., Karin Perala of Hardy, Va., Terri Marsh (Doug) of New Castle, Va.; grandchildren, Kimberly McCullough, Crystal Spence (Ryan); and great-grandchildren, Matthew and Brandon McCullough, Ella and Cole Spence.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Resurrection Catholic Church cemetery with Deacon Barry Welch celebrating.Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.