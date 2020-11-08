WERTZ
Betty Spigle
November 6, 2020
Betty Spigle Wertz, 89, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020.
She loved playing the piano and enjoyed working outside in the yard with her flowers and shrubs. Betty had a kind, gentle soul and she would stop everything to help others. She always had the sweetest adoring smile that was so characteristic of her ways. She found great love in her children and grandchildren. Betty also had a very comical side to her and did little things to keep her family laughing.
Betty loved her Boston Terriers that she had at different times throughout the years and, like everything that she touched, they were spoiled. Betty grew up in Fincastle on a farm and would tell stories to her children about her and her brother, Jack, squeezing the pigs just to make them squeal.
She was the daughter of the late Max and Vivian Spigle and was also predeceased by her husband, Ray C. Wertz; a daughter, Tracy W. Atkins; and her brothers, Max Spigle Jr. and Jack Spigle.
Surviving are three daughters, Penny White of Minnesota, Linda Wertz of Roanoke, and Kelly Archie and her husband, Pete, of Roanoke; her grandchildren, Kelly Ann Toney, Elisa Marie Regnier, Heather White, and Joseph White; her great-grandchildren, Reese, Brianna, Marquis, DeMarcus, Ryan, and Kirabella; a great-great-granddaughter, Jazalyn; her former grandson-in-law, Alex Ortiz, of Roanoke; one sister-in-law, Betty Kay Spigle; several nieces and nephews; and a dear, devoted longtime friend, Iris Green of South Roanoke.
The family would also like to express special thanks to two nurses at South Roanoke Nursing Home, Wendy and Faye.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Colonial Presbyterian Church with Pastor Brent Williams officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel.
Memorials may be made to Colonial Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 8, 2020.