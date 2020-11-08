Spangler Jr.
Darrell "D.J." Gene
December 18, 1981-November 6, 2020
Darrell "D.J." Gene Spangler Jr., 38, of Narrows, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 6, 2020.
D.J. was born on December 18, 1981 in Christiansburg and was the son of Darrell Gene Spangler Sr. and wife, Missy of Ballard, W.Va. and Tammy Renee Anderson and husband, Michael Fred Anderson of Narrows.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Argie Spangler.
D.J. was a 1999 graduate of Narrows High School and was an employee of Collison Plus 2 of Christiansburg. D.J. loved golfing and was an avid gun enthusiast. His favorite thing was spending time with his two children, Ryan and Katelyn. They would spend hours playing video games, watching their favorite movies and going to their favorite places. D.J.'s children held the key to his heart. D.J. had a passion for drawing (an artist hand) and playing the drums, which he could make talk.
Besides his parents, D.J. is survived by one son, Ryan Hunter Spangler of Christiansburg and one daughter, Katelyn Nicole Spangler of Pearisburg. D.J. and the family kept a special bond with Katelyn's mother, Christina.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Givens – Riffe Funeral Chapel in Narrows with Pastor Jim Hagy officiating. According to D.J.'s wishes, he will be cremated. We will be observing COVID-19 precautions, please wear a mask and observe social distancing.
The family is being served by Givens – Riffe Funeral Service in Narrows, (540) 726-2442, and online at riffefuneralservice.com
