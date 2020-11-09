Tinsley



Carol Stamper



November 7, 2020



Carol Ann Stamper Tinsley, 80, of Roanoke, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, November 7, 2020, somewhere she has wanted to be for a while. There has to be a great party going on in Heaven with everyone!



She was preceded in death by her parents, Addie and Elmo Stamper.



Surviving are her son, Dennis (Peggy) Tinsley; daughters, Susan (Carl) Walters, Michelle Conner and Pam Tinsley; siblings, Betty (Bill) Blankenship, Calvin Stamper, and Faye (Charlie) Tinsley; five grandchildren; and one great- grandchild.



The family will honor Carol's request that there be no visitation or service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory.



Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 9, 2020.