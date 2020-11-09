WEBSTER
Robert Dean
August 16, 1928
November 6, 2020
Robert Dean "Bob" Webster was born on August 16,1928, in Huntington, West Virginia. He passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, while living at the Brandon Oaks retirement community in Roanoke, Virginia.
Bob's legacy will be passed on for generations to come because he's shown us what unconditional, true love looks like. Bob was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Bev Webster; three children, Kathy Conklin and her husband, Bud, Jack Webster and his wife, Lynn, and Bari Webster; five grandchildren, Rob Conklin and his wife, Michelle, Kelly Williamson and her husband, Mark, Pamela Crabtree and her husband, David, Seth Webster and his wife, Maria, and Sarah Webster; eight great-grandchildren, Mary Taylor Conklin, Katie Conklin, Chance Conklin, Lena Williamson, Luke Williamson, Sam Crabtree, Caroline Crabtree, and Ethan Crabtree.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Augusta Webster, and his sister, Faye Taylor.
Bob and Bev were married for 72 years. Their love sets the standard for how we should all love each other. He was quiet and thoughtful, and treated everyone he met with kindness and respect. The perpetual twinkle in his eye, his quick smile and his wonderful sense of humor made him a joy to be around. He was a gentle soul who made a gigantic impact on this world.
Bob's career gave him a great sense of pride in serving his community. He began his career with Appalachian Power Company in 1949 in Huntington after attending Marshall University. He was transferred to Roanoke in1963 and retired in 1992 as Roanoke Division Manager. He served on the Boards of Directors of the Roanoke Chamber of Commerce, Virginia Chamber of Commerce, Regional Partnership, Roanoke Valley Industries, Virginia Museum of Transportation, Red Cross, Roanoke Valley Development Corporation, YMCA, Blue Ridge Educational Television Station, Smith Mountain Lake Partnership, Shenandoah Club, Downtown Roanoke and American Electric Power Service Corporation. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Roanoke and the Hidden Valley Country Club.
After retiring from APCO, Bob loved to golf, boat, and fish at Smith Mountain Lake. In recent years, Bob was a self-taught woodworker. At the time of his passing he was working on his 100th bowl. He also loved singing bass in the South Roanoke United Methodist Choir and with the Balladeers of Brandon Oaks.
Bob, known as GrandBob by the children and will be missed beyond measure. His love for family and faith in God will never be forgotten. His life was truly an inspiration for everyone who was blessed to know him.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to South Roanoke United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 9, 2020.