Reynolds
Virginia Poarch "Flash"
September 7, 1926
November 6, 2020
Virginia Poarch Reynolds "Flash", age 94, of The Glebe in Daleville, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Sr.; a daughter, Sharon; and a son, Michael.
Flash is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Reynolds; a son, Don Reynolds Jr.; another daughter, Deborah Brooks. She is also survived by daughters-in-law, Susan Reynolds and Karen Reynolds; and a son-in-law, Michael Brooks. Flash has three grandchildren, Don Reynolds III, Kelly Eitani, and Grant Brooks (Caitlyn); and three great-grandchildren, Hunter Reynolds, Harrison Brooks, and Ann Britton Brooks.
Flash was a resident of Buena Vista before moving to The Glebe fifteen years ago. She was a business woman in Buena Vista being a Realtor and broker, owning her own realty company, Home Realty. Flash was also and an accomplished artist.
Due to Covid-19 virus, there will be a private graveside service for the family at a later date.
If you choose, you may make a memorial contribution in Flash's memory to one of the following: The Glebe Benevolent Fund, 200 The Glebe Boulevard, Daleville, Virginia 24083; or to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, PO Box 277, Fincastle, Virginia 24090; or to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24018.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 9, 2020.