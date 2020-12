Harrold T.



Blankenship



12/2/1943 - 4/11/2020



Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still Loved, still missed and forever dear. Jean, Kristol, Thomas, Mark, Riley, Aniline, Cayden, Rebecca, and Michelle



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 2, 2020.