SCRUGGS
Oleta S. Defibaugh
March 23, 1929
November 8, 2020
Oleta S. Defibaugh Scruggs, 91, of Boones Mill, Virginia, passed away at home on Sunday, November 8, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Oleta was born on March 23, 1929, to the late Lock and Minnie Sharp of Marlinton, West Virginia. She was also preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Marquis "Ben" Defibaugh; her second husband, Bobby Lee Scruggs; sons, Morgan, Larry, and Hershel Defibaugh; stepson, Tommy Lee Scruggs; stepgrandson, Christopher Scruggs; brothers, Ralph, Raleigh, Russell, and Junior; and sisters, Rachel, Grace, Jean, and Betty Lou.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Sidney Defibaugh (Patricia) and Nelson Defibaugh; daughters, Linda Overstreet, Gloria Gibson, Phyllis Defibaugh, and Narvella Maxie (James); 20 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Clarence Shearer (Maxine); as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
Oleta was a homemaker. She loved her flowers as well as planting and tending a garden to help support her family. She and her late husband, Bobby, traveled to several different states and foreign countries. She also helped her husband, Bobby (owner), manage and run the Ponderosa Campground in Wirtz, Virginia. She was a member of the Wirtz Assembly of God.
A special heartfelt thank you to Helen, Juliann, and Christine of Carilion's Hospice for their excellent care for our mother. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and concern shown.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Denver Turner officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 10, 2020.