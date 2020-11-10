Hudgins
Mable Butler
November 7, 2020
Mable Butler Hudgins, 83, of Roanoke, Virginia passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Mable was an award-winning employee at Child support enforcement for 25 plus years.
Mable was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Osborne Hudgins; parents, Sam and Macie Butler; sisters, Judy Mullins, Enola Updike and infant brother.
Surviving are her daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa and Wayne Martin, Tonya and David Smoot; sister, Mary Fore and spouse, Don; sister-in-law, Paula M. Hudgins; grandchildren, Tony and Tiffany Martin, Jaimie and Sarah Martin, Dusty Martin, Andy and Liz Martin, Robin and Craig Bell, Chris and Hannah Fowler, Carolyn Horvat; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Ryan, Ian, Arianna, RJ, Shayna, Logan, Jaxon, Liam, Noah, N'Kara; brothers-in-law, Eddie Mullins and Eddie Updike; special friend, Dan Fowler; special niece and travel buddy, Martha Mullins White; special fur babies, Skipper, Rowdie and Scooby; and other special nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Shenandoah Baptist Church, (Mission Fund) 6520 Williamson Road Roanoke, VA 24019 or Hollins Road Baptist Church, (Food Pantry) 3502 Old Mountain Road Roanoke, VA 24019.
A celebration of Mable's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Lotz Funeral Home Roanoke, with Pastor Mark Washington officiating. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. at Lotz Funeral Home Roanoke; 1001 Franklin Road Roanoke, VA 24016 Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.