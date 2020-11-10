GrahamCathy AnnDecember 2, 1960November 8, 2020Cathy Ann Graham, age 59, of Blacksburg, Va. peacefully entered Heaven on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Cathy's never-doubting faith became sight as she saw Jesus at last, and her desire to see Momma and Daddy again was realized, now with her perfect mind and body. The family will have a private graveside service.She was born on December 2, 1960 to the late Dr. Paul P. Graham and Leola Westmoreland Graham. She is survived by the following who were blessed to be a part of Cathy's world, her sister and brother-in-law, Tammy and Greg Wright ("Sis" and "Varmint"); her pride and joy, nieces and nephews, Anna and Greg Trometer, Stephen and Melissa Wright, Tabitha and Josué Mesa; her beloved great-nieces and great-nephews, Jack, Lucy, Autumn, Isabelle, Hope and Clark; adoring aunts and uncles, Ronnie and Jackie Westmoreland, Nancy Graham, Sonny and Nancy Westmoreland, Donnie and Sue Westmoreland, Tommy Westmoreland, Teresa and Steve Pettus, Ted and Becky Graham; as well as all of her sweet, loving cousins; caregivers who spoiled her, Ashley, "Balissa", Kim, Laura, Marie, Sonja.Cathy had a special place in the hearts of all who knew her and got that special hug or kiss on the cheek. Many thanks to her bus drivers and friends over the years at the Goodwill Workshop. Much gratitude to Dr. Charles Judy for his compassion and to the Radford Rehab staff for their loving care.Cathy's parents many times referred to Hebrews 13.2 - "…some have entertained angels unawares". Tammy found the following poem in her father's papers, which describes her parents and their exceptional life with Cathy:Heaven's Very Special Child by Edna Massimilla, 1956A meeting was held, quite far from earth "It's time again for another birth"Said the Angels to the Lord above, "This special child will need much love."Her progress may seem very slow, Accomplishments she may not showAnd she'll require extra care From all the folks she meets down there.She may not run or laugh or play Her thoughts may seem quite far awayIn many ways she won't adapt, And she'll be known as handicapped.So let's be careful where she's sent We want her life to be contentPlease, Lord, find the right parents who Will do this special job for You.They will not realize right away The leading role they're asked to playBut with this child sent from above Comes stronger faith and richer love.And soon they'll know the privilege given In caring for this gift from Heaven.Their precious charge, so meek and mild Is Heaven's very special child.Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.