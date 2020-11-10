Obenchain
Jerry Wayne
April 12, 1943
November 7, 2020
Jerry Wayne Obenchain, 77, of Salem, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at his home.
Jerry was a member of New Covenant Christian Church. He retired from Roanoke County Schools Transportation Department, where he spent many years working as a mechanic. He loved to have his family around and enjoyed spending time sitting on the front porch feeding the squirrels and deer. Jerry also enjoyed spending time with his McDonald's friends for their Friday morning social.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Learleen Obenchain; brother, Dale Obenchain; as well as his mother-in-law, Blanche Edwards.
Left behind to celebrate and cherish his life are his loving wife of 57 years, Patsy Reynolds Obenchain; his three girls, Renee Robertson (Russell), Lisa Casey (DJ), and Rhonda Armitage (Chuck); brother, Buddy Obenchain (Martha); grandchildren, Allen and Tyler Casey, Cameron Janney, Ryan Armitage, Brittany Goodman, and Brandon Robertson; 13 great-grandchildren; his McDonalds social crew, Allen and Mikey Wimmer, Mama Billie, Pat, and Miss Dot; also left to cherish his memory are numerous other loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends; and last but not least his cherished cat, Oreo.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. in the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, Salem, Va. A chapel funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Jerry will be laid to rest at Sherwood Memorial Park immediately following the service. Pastor Chris Kingery will be officiating.
