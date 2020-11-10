Thompson



Kathryn A.



November 7, 2020



Once in a long while, an incredible person graces this world and touches everyone she meets. Kathryn Abbott Thompson was one of those angels. Born and raised in Catawba, she was a young mother who raised three daughters on her own while putting herself through school.



Kathy was stunningly beautiful, witty, generous, fun, and independent. She became a successful hairdresser with a 45+ year career, beloved by her clients. She loved dancing, singing, photography, and enjoying time with friends at AmVets, where she selflessly served our veterans.



On Saturday, November 7, 2020, Kathy, surrounded by family, went lovingly from this life into the arms of her mother, father, and brother who passed before her. Words cannot express the depth of our anguish. She was the light, the anchor, and the love that lifted so many. The world lost a living angel, and our hearts will ache forever.



Kathy is survived by her three daughters, Stephanie, Valerie, and Aisha, as well as her brothers, David Lee and Michael. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Tabbetha, Matthew, Cameron, Michael, Brandon, Sara, and Jonah, and 10 great-grandchildren.



Viewing services will be held at Oakey's in Vinton on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. from and 6 until 8 p.m.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Roanoke Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.