Lawrence Larry Salmons
SALMONS

Lawrence

November 7, 2020

Lawrence "Larry" Salmons, 81, of Goodview, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at his home.

A Funeral Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel. Burial will follow at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the 1 p.m. service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s East Chapel - Roanoke
