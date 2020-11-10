Stout
Virginia Roberts
July 9, 1943
November 7, 2020
Softly and tenderly Jesus is calling and on Saturday, November 7, 2020, Virginia "Betty" Roberts Stout, age 77 of Floyd, Va. answered the call. Born on July 9, 1943, to the late Harrison and Ollie Roberts in Roderfield, W.Va. she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Herman Booker Stout; her son-in-law, James Mays; four sisters, Melissa Scarberry, Freida Pruitt, Effie Justice, and Phyllis Justice; three brothers, Roy Lee Roberts, Fred Roberts, and Milford Roberts.
This great matriarch of our family taught us many lessons of faith, love, kindness, and humility through her words and her actions. She has always been and will always be our angel here on earth. Her love for her God and her family was always evident to anyone who knew her and even to some who didn't know her as she was always willing to share with anyone that would listen how blessed she was in this life.
Mom always enjoyed having her family and friends with her even though it could get a little loud and rowdy she would just join right in. The laughter shared and the memories made with our angel will be passed down for generations to come.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Janet Stout, Floyd, Va., Tina Stout Mays, Floyd, Va., Tammy Stout Doyle and husband, Ricky, Martinsville, Va., and Herman Booker Stout II and wife, Lisa, Dublin, Va.; her grandchildren, James Lee Mays II (Jennifer), Floyd, Va., Holly Mays Knecht (Daniel), Christiansburg, Va., Darren Doyle (Sierra), Martinsville, Va., Nathan Stout (Katelyn), Christiansburg, Va., Jasmine Doyle (Zack), Martinsville, Va., and William Stout, Dublin, Va.; her great-granddaughter, Onawa Mays, Floyd, Va.; her brother, Darrell Roberts and wife, Ida, Premier, W.Va.; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday November 13, 2020, at Premier Pentecostal Holiness Church in Premier, WV 24878 at 1 p.m. with Randall Dority officiating. There will be a visitation two hours prior to the funeral service at Premier Pentecostal Holiness Church. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park with James Mays, Daren Doyle, Nathan Stout, William Stout, Darrell Roberts, Matthew Roberts, Daniel Knecht, and Zack Harris serving a Pall Bearers. A visitation will be held in Floyd, Va. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Floyd Church of God. If you choose to come to the services, please wear a face mask inside of the facilities due to COVID-19. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com
. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 10, 2020.