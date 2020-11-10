DEMAIO
Barbara Mary
November 8, 2020
Barbara Mary DeMaio, 77, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her sister, Marian Veronica Danco; and her parents, Alfred Albert DeMaio and Mildred Agnes Rosano DeMaio,
Barbara is survived by her nephew, David Danco and wife, Stephanie Danco; twin great-nieces, Sarah and Elizabeth Danco; nephew, Douglas Danco and wife, Lorrie Danco; great-nephew, Matthew Danco; and great-niece, Julie Danco, all of Roanoke.
She graduated from Cave Spring High School. Barbara was employed as a bookkeeper by Roy L. Webber Florist until it closed in 2008. She was a member of Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church. Barbara enjoyed being outside and would frequently be found working in her flower garden, walking her dog, or visiting with neighbors. She enjoyed sitting around the pool at the Olympic Park Swim Club during the summer and was an avid book reader.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Our Lady of the Valley and Heartland Hospice for their great care and compassion.
Due to caution around COVID-19, the family will have a private service.
Memorial gifts can be made to the Franklin County Humane Society in Rocky Mount. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 10, 2020.