DODSON
Ellen Ruth
November 7, 2020
Ellen Ruth Dodson, 89, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Allen Dodson Sr.
Ellen is survived by two sons, David A. Dodson Jr. and Donald L. Dodson and his wife, Janet; grandchildren, Shelli Bramblett of Shepherdstown, W.Va., Amy Dodson of Roanoke, Katie Trent of Salem, Cody Dodson of Elliston, and Zach and Justin Dodson of Roanoke; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Roy Kanode officiating.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to the Dementia Society of America
. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 11, 2020.