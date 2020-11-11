Menu
Ellen Ruth Dodson
DODSON

Ellen Ruth

November 7, 2020

Ellen Ruth Dodson, 89, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Allen Dodson Sr.

Ellen is survived by two sons, David A. Dodson Jr. and Donald L. Dodson and his wife, Janet; grandchildren, Shelli Bramblett of Shepherdstown, W.Va., Amy Dodson of Roanoke, Katie Trent of Salem, Cody Dodson of Elliston, and Zach and Justin Dodson of Roanoke; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Roy Kanode officiating.

In lieu of flowers, make donations to the Dementia Society of America. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Old Dominion Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s East Chapel - Roanoke
My prayers are with the family of Ellen and David. I remember them fondly from our church, Ridgewood Baptist. They are together now with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. They will be missed.
Mary Ann Barber
Friend
November 10, 2020