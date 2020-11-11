Marlar
Patricia Goddard
September 22, 1925
November 7, 2020
Patricia Goddard Marlar, age 95, entered into her new life on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Cherished mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Born on September 22, 1925, in New York City, to the late Evelyn Brister Goddard and Samuel Dalton Goddard. Preceded in death by beloved husband, Harry; son, Daniel; and sisters, Sybil Blood and Irene McMahon.
She is survived by son, John Marlar; daughter, Winifred Linscott (Warren); grandchildren, Elizabeth Konrad, Kevin Marlar (Lora), Thomas Marlar, Michael Rogers (Lindsey), Logan Marlar (Danielle), Michelle Lockey (Chris), Shannon Hammons (Matt), Warren Linscott Jr. (Nikki); her sister, Winifred Goddard, S.C., brother, Dennis Goddard (Joann); 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Moneta, Va., the church she founded and where she served for many years as Pastoral Coordinator, with Monsignor Joseph Lehman presiding. Friends will be received beginning at 12 p.m. Masks are requested and social distancing will be in effect.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Paralyzed Veterans of America
(www.pva.org
) or Lake Christian Ministries (www.lakechristianministries.org
).
Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, VA., (540) 586-7360.
