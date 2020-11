Alvin Bernard



Brown



7/21/1950 - 11/12/2019



In memory of a Friend And Co worker.



Alvin, I look at that bench every day and think of you.



The fall leaves are outside waiting on you.



I miss you and all the conversation.



Your Friend, John Richardson & Roanoke Times Family



Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 12, 2020.