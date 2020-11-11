Asbury
Hershel
November 7, 2020
Hershel Asbury, 83, of Check, Virginia, passed away on Saturday November 7, 2020. Born in Thompson Valley, Va., to Sherman and Juanita Asbury now deceased, he was preceded in death by his sister,
Eula Locker and three brothers, Sherman L., Clyde, and Joe.
He was employed as a maintenance supervisor for the Floyd Co. School System. Hershel was a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church and was a member of the Floyd Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by his wife, Bertha Asbury; son, Thomas Asbury; grandson, Brandon Asbury, his wife, Brandi Asbury and their children, Colby and Bentley Asbury; and grandson, Shayne Asbury, his wife, Amanda Asbury and their children, Logan Cameron and Conner Asbury.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Dan Agee officiating. Interment will follow at Restvale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Gardner Funeral Home. If you choose to come to the services, please wear a face mask inside of the facilities due to COVID-19. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com
. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 11, 2020.