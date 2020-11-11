MillerRobert H.November 7, 2020Robert H. Miller, age 94, of Quarryville, Pa., passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. He was the husband of the late Beverly J. Miller who passed away on February 19, 2019.Born in Philadelphia, and growing up in Norfolk, he was the son of the late Coleman and Helen Marie Hertler Miller. He was a member of Draper's Valley Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Draper, Va. Robert graduated from Virginia Tech with a degree in Electrical Engineering and from MIT with a PhD in Aeronautical Engineering. He later became an associate professor of electrical engineering at Virginia Tech, teaching for over 35 years. Robert was very active in the PCA as a Ruling Elder, and participated in the formation of a couple of churches. Robert was also a member of Gideon's International, in the Montgomery County Camp, distributing New Testaments and visiting in local prisons. In his free time, he loved wood working, driving and hiking along Blue Ridge Parkway, and going to the cabin, "Shalomith," that he built near Newport, Va. Most important in his life was his faith in Christ, his strong love for family, and kindness to those around him.Surviving are three children, Elaine M., wife of Richard Dent of Grantham, Pa., Robert H. Jr., husband of Jean Coleman Miller of Loveland, Colo., and Charles C. "Chuck", husband of Allyn McCown Miller of Peach Bottom, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Helen, wife of William "Bill" Macomber of Chesapeake, Va. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Coleman Miller and Lawrence "Larry" Miller.Services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Robert's honor to Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.